Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,560,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.56. 1,755,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.67 and a 200 day moving average of $248.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.