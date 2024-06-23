Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $9,320,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 942,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

