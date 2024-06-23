Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,846,531. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

