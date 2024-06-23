Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vistra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $86.86. 18,597,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,933. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

