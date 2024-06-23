Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.99. 2,248,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

