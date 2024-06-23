Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 11,633 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

