Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 50,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,716. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.5963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.