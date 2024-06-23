Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $386,000 Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 2,201,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

