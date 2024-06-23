Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.31. 1,012,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

