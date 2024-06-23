Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 160,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 182.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,976,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

