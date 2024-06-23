Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,854,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,425. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

