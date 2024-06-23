Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.