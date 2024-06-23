Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

