Sharan Raghubir Sells 1,755 Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.01, for a total value of C$17,566.50.

BioSyent Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CVE RX opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. BioSyent Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.77.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. Research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

