SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

