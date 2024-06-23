SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,225 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Graco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $79.50 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

