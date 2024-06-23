SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,051 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

