SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

