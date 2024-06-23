SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,872 ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile
