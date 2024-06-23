SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,257 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

