SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 735 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $320.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

