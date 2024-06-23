SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

