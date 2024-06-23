SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 363,427 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

CLOV opened at $1.25 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

