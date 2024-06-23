SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

