SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,210.49 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,463.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,751.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 price objective (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

