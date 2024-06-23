SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,327,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PSK opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.