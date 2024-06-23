SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,521.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

WFC opened at $58.10 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

