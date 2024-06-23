SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after buying an additional 160,965 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 229,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

