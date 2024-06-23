SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,798 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

