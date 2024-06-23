SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,207 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

