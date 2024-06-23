SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 977 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.73 and a 200 day moving average of $238.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

