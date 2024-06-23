SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

