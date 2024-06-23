SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

