SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 224,945 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

RVT opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

