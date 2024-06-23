Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.48% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $50,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 161,961 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,024,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 365,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

