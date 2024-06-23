SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 7%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 367,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 838,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.43.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

Featured Stories

