Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,696 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.