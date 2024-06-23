Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

