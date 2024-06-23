Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,229 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,499,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SPHR opened at $33.28 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.