Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 12,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the average daily volume of 6,032 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 791,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 6.0 %
SPR stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPR
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.