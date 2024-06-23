Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 38,070 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,625% compared to the average volume of 1,022 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $51.07 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.