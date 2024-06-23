Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 16,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the typical volume of 4,277 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after buying an additional 730,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

