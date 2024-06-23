Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 9,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 221% compared to the average volume of 2,842 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $160.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

