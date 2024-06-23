StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

