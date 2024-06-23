StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

IBTX opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

