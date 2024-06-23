StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 24.0 %

AUMN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

