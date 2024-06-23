StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.83 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

