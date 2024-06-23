StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
