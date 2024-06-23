Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Position Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,247 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

