Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.77. Tantech shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 88,362 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TANH

Tantech Trading Up 7.4 %

About Tantech

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.